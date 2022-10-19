Two masked men carrying weapons entered the Cash Converters in Church Street at around 9.45am on Wednesday (October 19).

The offenders proceeded to threaten staff before fleeing the scene with a quantity of jewellery.

No injuries were reported.

Two masked men carrying weapons entered the Cash Converters in Blackpool before threatening staff (Credit: Google)

A 26-year-old man from Ashton-under-Lyne was later arrested on suspicion of robbery.

He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon.

Temp Det Insp Mat Frith, of Blackpool Police, said: “Were you in the Church Street area of Blackpool this morning? Did you see what happened?

“We are keen to speak to anyone with information who may be able to help us.

“We believe the two men left the scene and ran through the town centre. While we have made an arrest, we are encouraging people to come forward if you can help us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0331 of October 19.