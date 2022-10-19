News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Six arrested after man suffers ‘serious head injuries’ in vicious Blackpool assault

A man was hospitalised with “serious head injuries” following a vicious assault in South Shore.

By Sean Gleaves
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2022, 2:25pm

The attack occurred in the Holbeck Avenue and Vicarage Lane area shortly after midnight on Thursday, October 13.

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered “serious head injuries” and was taken to hospital where police said he remained in a “poorly condition”.

Six people were later arrested, interviewed and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The vicious attack occurred in the Holbeck Avenue and Vicarage Lane area of South Shore (Credit: Google)

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Lancashire Police: Operation Vanquish aims to tackle ‘fatal five’ road offences

Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson of Blackpool CID said: “I want to reassure the public that any information they give will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim and his family as they maintain their vigil at his bedside.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, was in the area at the time of the attack, or has any CCTV footage should call 101, quoting log number 0004 of October 13.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.