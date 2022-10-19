The attack occurred in the Holbeck Avenue and Vicarage Lane area shortly after midnight on Thursday, October 13.

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered “serious head injuries” and was taken to hospital where police said he remained in a “poorly condition”.

Six people were later arrested, interviewed and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The vicious attack occurred in the Holbeck Avenue and Vicarage Lane area of South Shore (Credit: Google)

Det Chief Insp Lee Wilson of Blackpool CID said: “I want to reassure the public that any information they give will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim and his family as they maintain their vigil at his bedside.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, was in the area at the time of the attack, or has any CCTV footage should call 101, quoting log number 0004 of October 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad