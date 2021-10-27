Police still hunting for knifeman after Blackpool stabbing

The knifeman got away after stabbing another man in the back outside a home in Carleton Avenue, Bispham, at around 7pm on Sunday (October 24).

Police and paramedics were called to the scene and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The knifeman got away after stabbing another man in the back outside a home in Carleton Avenue, Blackpool at around 7pm on Sunday (October 24). Pic: Google

No one has been arrested at this stage and Lancashire Police has yet to provide a description of the armed attacker.

The force said "enquiries are ongoing".

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for an update on the stab victim's condition.

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 7pm on Sunday (October 24) following a report of an assault in Blackpool.

"Officers attended after a man was stabbed by another man outside an address in Carleton Avenue.

"The victim, a man in his 30s, suffered stab wounds to his back and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"An investigation is underway and enquiries ongoing. No arrests have been made."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or [email protected] quoting log 1279 of October 24.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.