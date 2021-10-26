Man has chunk of ear bitten off in fight outside St Annes pub

Police were called to the brawl outside Number 15 bar in St Annes Road West at around 12.10am, where they found a man in his 40s with the grisly injury to his ear.

He was taken to hospital, but was left with a “life-changing” wound to his ear, police said.

Detectives are hunting for the attacker, who ran off after the fight, and any witnesses are urged to get in touch.

Police were called to a report of a fight outside Number 15 bar in St Annes Road West, St Annes at around 12.10am on Saturday (October 23). Pic: Google

Det Con Kirstie Clarke, of Blackpool CID, said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a man was left with a life-changing injury to his ear following a serious assault in St Annes.

"The attacker made off from the scene and we believe many people will have seen what happened.

"If you can assist our enquiries please come forward immediately."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0019 of October 23.