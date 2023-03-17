Frightened residents flooded the police control room with reports of an armed gang marching through the streets wearing face coverings.

They are believed to be responsible for a car which was torched in Southfleet Avenue at around 10pm, as well as threatening behaviour outside a home in Brook Street earlier in the evening.

Police were granted special powers to deal with them, including a Section 60 notice which allowed officers to stop and search members of the public.

A Section S60AA order was also put into force which empowered officers to remove face coverings from those who they suspected of wearing them to conceal their identity.

The special police powers were in force from 10.35pm to 2am and covered the whole of Fleetwood north of the Amounderness Way roundabout.

Today, Lancashire Police provided further details on the disorder. The force confirmed that no arrests have been made at this stage but an investigation is ongoing to identify those responsible.

Police have also sought to reassure the public. They say the incidents are believed to be targeted and there is not thought to be a threat to the wider public.

Officers will be out in force this evening and Detective Chief Inspector Tracey McMurdo has warned that a repeat of last night’s behaviour “will not be tolerated”.

She said: “We know that the vast majority of people in Fleetwood are good, law-abiding citizens but we will not accept the actions of a small, mindless group of individuals looking to commit serious crime.

“Don’t be concerned if you see officers patrolling – we’re out to keep you safe”.

But for those who brought fear to the streets of Fleetwood last night, she warned: “If you commit a crime, we will find you, arrest you and you will be dealt with accordingly.

"Anti-social behaviour and disorder involving weapons in the town is behaviour which we will not tolerate, nor accept.”

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We posted last night about a Section 60 notice which we had put in place in Fleetwood following some disorder and we wanted to give you a bit more detail and to let you know what we are doing to keep you safe.

“We were called at about 10pm last night to a report that a car had been set alight outside an address on Southfleet Avenue in the town.

“We are also looking into an earlier report of disorder on Brook Street.

“We believe the incidents are targeted and there is not thought to be a threat to the wider public.

“No arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries are ongoing.

"We would appeal for anyone with information to come forward. We would also like to hear from anyone with CCTV, Ring doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage.

“Extra patrols are being put on over the weekend as reassurance.”

Detective Chief Inspector Tracey McMurdo added: “You may have seen a marked increase in police activity in Fleetwood.

“We want residents to feel reassured and not duly concerned by the increased police presence.

“If you have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to one of our officers.

“If you want to report a crime to us, please call 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.

