Police were flooded with calls about the marauding gang at around 10pm with reports of a house coming under attack and a vehicle set on fire.

In a bid to keep the community safe, police introduced ‘without suspicion’ search powers, allowing officers to stop and search anyone – including those not suspected of an offence.

Police also introduced an S60AA order which empowered officers to remove face coverings from members of the public.

The special police powers were in force from 10.35pm to 2am and covered the whole of Fleetwood north of the Amounderness Way roundabout.

Lancashire Police has not said at this stage whether any arrests were made. The force has been approached for further details.

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “At 10.35pm, our Duty Inspector Ormand for Fleetwood has instigated S60 and S60AA Powers to stop & search and remove face coverings of individuals out in public in the Fleetwood area.

"The area the power extends from is north of where The Strand meets the A587, from the Fleetwood Nautical Campus and the Amounderness Way roundabout next to it.

"It covers the whole of the Fleetwood peninsula north of these locations.

“When instigating this power, we have considered the proportionality, legality, and necessity of using it.

