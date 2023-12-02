Police arrest one of Lancashire's most wanted offenders as part of new Operation Calibre targeting robberies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having recently launched the new operation, which has seen Lancashire Police team up with other forces across the country to target suspected robbery offenders, Lancashire Police have announced that they have arrested Joshua Gill, 21, of Clinton Avenue, Blackpool, was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Gill, who was previously arrested by Lancashire Police in February 2022, was wanted for robbery after a man was robbed at knifepoint on Bloomfield Road.

“Reducing robbery is a key priority locally as well as nationally,” said Det Chief Supt Nick Connaughton, from Lancashire Police, on Operation Calibre. “Fortunately, here in Lancashire, personal robbery is relatively low, but we recognise the impact these crimes can have on their victims, so we are committed to reducing offences further.