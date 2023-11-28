Eight of Lancashire’s most wanted offenders targeted by police in operation aimed at reducing robberies

Eight of Lancashire’s most wanted offenders have been targeted by police in an operation aimed at reducing robberies in the county.

Operation Calibre is a national policing operation aimed at reducing robbery offences.

In Lancashire, police have targeted eight of the most wanted offenders with the aim of bringing them into our custody before Christmas.

Det Chief Supt Nick Connaughton, from Lancashire Police, said: “Reducing robbery is a key priority locally as well as nationally.

“Fortunately, here in Lancashire, personal robbery is relatively low, but we recognise the impact these crimes can have on their victims, so we are committed to reducing offences further.

“By using all our resources over the coming weeks, we will put a stop to those who think that they can evade capture and show them that there is always a place for them in our cells.”

These are eight of the county’s most wanted offenders:

Richard Berresford, 41, of Sandfield Road, Bacup He is wanted for taking money off two vulnerable victims after threatening them with violence. Call 101, quoting log number 0738 of September 19, 2023.

Michaela Glover, 35, of no fixed address She is wanted for a robbery at an address in Plumbe Street, Burnley, where a man had a mobile phone and gold chain stolen. Call 101, quoting log number 0119 of August 20, 2023.

Danyal Hussain, 22, of Dryden Grove, Blackburn He is wanted for a robbery in Town Hall Square, Great Harwood, where a man was assaulted by a gang of men who stole his mobile phone. Call 101, quoting log number 0077 of March 11, 2023.

Katie Ainsworth, 31, of Coronation Street, Blackpool She is wanted in connection with a robbery where a man had his wallet taken in an alleyway near to New Bonny Street, Blackpool. Call 101, quoting log number 0160 of October 15, 2023.