Police arrest Blackpool teen wanted following alleged assault

This morning, Blackpool Police have announced that a wanted 19-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested last night on a failure to appear warrant.

Last month Blackpool Police asked for the public's help in finding teenager Joshua Beck, in relation to an alleged assault offence that happened in August 2020.

Taking to twitter following the arrest, Blackpool Police said: "Thank you to everybody who shared and supported our appeal."

Joshua Beck, 19, from Blackpool was arrested on a failure to appear warrant.