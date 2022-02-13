Police arrest Blackpool teen wanted following alleged assault
Beck who has links to Bispham, the wider Blackpool area and Bradford has now been found.
This morning, Blackpool Police have announced that a wanted 19-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested last night on a failure to appear warrant.
Last month Blackpool Police asked for the public's help in finding teenager Joshua Beck, in relation to an alleged assault offence that happened in August 2020.
Taking to twitter following the arrest, Blackpool Police said: "Thank you to everybody who shared and supported our appeal."
Joshua Beck, also known as Joshua Gill, failed to appear at Preston Crown Court at the end of November in relation to the alleged assault and was also wanted for the breach of a court order.