A kidnap arrest along with cash and crack cocaine seizures are just some of the many things Blackpool Police have had to tackle this month.

Last Thursday Project Adder officers were out with British Transport Police County Lines Taskforce colleagues tackling drug dealing in Blackpool.

Police made many arrests last week as part of the Project Adder aimed at tackling drug dealing in Blackpool. | Blackpool Police

The officers patrolled around Blackpool, conducting stop and searches, seeking wanted people and speaking to those vulnerable in the area, to offer them support through our ‘lived experience’ colleagues.

Whilst out and about, officers stopped a vehicle, and after failing a roadside drug wipe for cannabis, a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

He has been released under investigation whilst our enquiries continue.

Later, they stopped a vehicle in the Waterloo Road area.

A spokesperson said: “As we stopped the vehicle, a man made off and was pursued by officers. The man was searched, and cash and crack cocaine were found.

“A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.”

Police soon caught up with this suspect who was on the run. | Blackpool Police

Jack Lister, 24 of Marsden Road, was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded to appear at Preston Crown Court on Thursday, March 13.

Wanted man James Honey. Honey, 32, of Ascot Way, Accrington was also arrested by the Project Adder team and has since been charged with kidnapping.

He was remanded to appear at Burnley Crown Court on Wednesday, February 26.

Later, two men were stopped and searched in the South Shore area. 11 wraps of substance, believed to be crack, cash and a mobile phone were found.

Jack Furr, 21, of Brunswick Street, Nelson, was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and will next appear in Preston Crown Court on Wednesday March 5.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug and has been bailed whilst enquiries continue.

The spokesperson added: “This was just one of our many days of action, targeting those dealing drugs, and identifying vulnerable people to ensure they get the help they need.

“We made a number of arrests and conducted stop and searches.”

If you have information about the supply of drugs in the resort police are urging people to ‘do the right thing and come forward’.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.