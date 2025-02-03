A teenager was arrested during a targeted operation at Poulton railway station aimed at disrupting the flow of drugs into the town’s night-time economy.

The joint operation - conducted by Lancashire Police, British Transport Police and Northern Rail - took place on Saturday between 7pm and 10pm.

Plain-clothed officers were stationed on the platform to identify suspicious behaviour, including individuals attempting to avoid uniformed officers.

A teen was arrested during a police operation at Poulton-le-Fylde railway station to crackdown on drugs in the town | Contributed

A specialist drugs dog was also deployed and increased stop and search activity was used to detect and deter drug-related crime.

As a result of the operation:

Seven stop searches were conducted.

Three safeguarding reports were made.

One 17-year-old was arrested for possession with intent to supply.

Sgt Dan Whitaker, from the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network, said: “We know that drug supply fuels violence, exploitation, and other serious issues within the night-time economy.

“This operation was about preventing that harm before it happens.

“By working in partnership, we can make it much harder for those involved in drug-related crime to operate, while also protecting vulnerable individuals who may be at risk.”

The initiative also saw significant positive engagement with passengers who welcomed the visible police presence and proactive approach to keeping the community safe.

Insp Andy Richardson said: “Joint operations like these combine our expertise and resources in the fight against County Lines gangs with proven results.

“Together we use a range of tactics to disrupt criminality on the rail network and safeguard the vulnerable who are targeted by those who run County Lines.

“Identifying and safeguarding children exploited to courier drugs via the railway and intercepting the drugs before they reach our communities are priorities for us.

”Key to this work is raising awareness among the public, rail staff and retailers to be able to spot the signs that a person may be being exploited.”