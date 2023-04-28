News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
18 minutes ago DWP £310 cost of living payments stopped in abrupt announcement
14 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
16 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
17 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
19 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch

New Hacketts Hotel fire: two teens arrested for criminal damage/arson endangering life by Lancashire Police

Two teenagers have been arrested for criminal damage/arson endangering life following a fire at a derelict hotel in Blackpool earlier this week.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 28th Apr 2023, 07:50 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 07:59 BST

Lancashire Police have now provided an update on the fire which badly damaged New Hacketts Hotel on Queen's Promenade on Monday (April 24.)

Emergency services were called to the four-storey building at 2.48pm on Monday to reports of a significant fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yesterday (April 27), officers arrested an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy in Blackpool on suspicion of criminal damage – arson endangering life. They are currently in custody.

Two teenagers have been arrested following the New Hacketts Hotel fire.Two teenagers have been arrested following the New Hacketts Hotel fire.
Two teenagers have been arrested following the New Hacketts Hotel fire.
Most Popular

Lancashire Police said: “Detectives are still appealing for witnesses, asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area near to the hotel on Monday, to contact the police.

“We are also asking people to check their CCTV from the area and dashcam footage which could assist in our enquiries.

Hide Ad

“Email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 822 of April 24, 2023.”

Hide Ad
Read More
Blackpool fire: 12 pictures as firefighters tackle another blaze at New Hacketts...

What happened at New Hacketts Hotel?

After emergency services were called to the hotel at 2.48pm on Monday, the fire service spent up to 18 hours dealing with the large blaze, which created smoke gusts across the promenade.

Hide Ad

The incident meant there were road closures on Queens Promenade from the junction with King Edward Street and Holmefield Road, and the Gynn Roundabout, well into the Tuesday morning (April 25).

What is New Hacketts Hotel’s recent history?

Hide Ad

The hotel had suffered a fire only last month, when six fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, South Shore, Fleetwood, St Annes and Fulwood along with the aerial ladder platform from Morecambe were called to a blaze shortly before 10pm on Saturday, March 11.

Since closing in 2018, the New Hacketts Hotel has long suffered break-ins and attracted fly-tippers.

Hide Ad

In the summer of 2020, its ground floor was boarded up by Blackpool Council following complaints from residents and hoteliers.

Earlier that year, it was the scene of a major blaze which spread across four floors and in December 2020, fire ripped through the upper part of the building,

In 2021, urban explorers took a look inside and found a hoard of hand sanitiser and abandoned mannequins.