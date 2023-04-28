Lancashire Police have now provided an update on the fire which badly damaged New Hacketts Hotel on Queen's Promenade on Monday (April 24.)

Emergency services were called to the four-storey building at 2.48pm on Monday to reports of a significant fire.

Yesterday (April 27), officers arrested an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy in Blackpool on suspicion of criminal damage – arson endangering life. They are currently in custody.

Lancashire Police said: “Detectives are still appealing for witnesses, asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area near to the hotel on Monday, to contact the police.

“We are also asking people to check their CCTV from the area and dashcam footage which could assist in our enquiries.

“Email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 822 of April 24, 2023.”

What happened at New Hacketts Hotel?

After emergency services were called to the hotel at 2.48pm on Monday, the fire service spent up to 18 hours dealing with the large blaze, which created smoke gusts across the promenade.

The incident meant there were road closures on Queens Promenade from the junction with King Edward Street and Holmefield Road, and the Gynn Roundabout, well into the Tuesday morning (April 25).

What is New Hacketts Hotel’s recent history?

The hotel had suffered a fire only last month, when six fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, South Shore, Fleetwood, St Annes and Fulwood along with the aerial ladder platform from Morecambe were called to a blaze shortly before 10pm on Saturday, March 11.

Since closing in 2018, the New Hacketts Hotel has long suffered break-ins and attracted fly-tippers.

In the summer of 2020, its ground floor was boarded up by Blackpool Council following complaints from residents and hoteliers.