An investigation into the cause is under way, a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue has confirmed, after six fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, South Shore, Fleetwood, St Annes and Fulwood along with the aerial ladder platform from Morecambe were called to the blaze shortly before 10pm on Saturday, March 11.

It was the latest such incident at the building on the corner of Queens Promenade and King Edward Avenue since it closed in 2018.

The derelict hotel has long suffered break-ins and attracted fly-tippers since its closure and in the summer of 2020, its ground floor was boarded up by Blackpool Council following complaints from residents and hoteliers.

The aftermath of the fire at the derelict New Hacketts Hotel on Queens Promenade on Saturday night.

Earlier that year, it was the scene of a major blaze which spread across four floors and in December 2020, fire ripped through the upper part of the building, sparking a huge response from Blackpool, South Shore, Bispham, Fleetwood, St Annes, Lytham and Preesall fire stations.

Last year, urban explorers took a look inside and found a hoard of hand sanitiser and abandoned mannequins.

In the latest fire, damage appeared confined to an upper floor.

While Saturday’s incident was ongoing, traffic diversions were in place and Queens Promenade was reopened around 1.45am.