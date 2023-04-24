Blackpool fire: 12 pictures as firefighters tackle another blaze at New Hacketts Hotel
Take a look at the scenes in Blackpool as firefighters tackle another blaze at a derelict hotel on Queen’s Promenade.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:56 BST
This afternoon (Monday, April 24), a fire has broken out at the abandoned New Hacketts Hotel.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they have 12 fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, one stinger appliance and the drone team at the incident.
The most recent blaze at the hotel marks the second in two months, as firefighters were also called to a fire on Sunday, March 11.
