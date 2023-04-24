News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool fire: 12 pictures as firefighters tackle another blaze at New Hacketts Hotel

Take a look at the scenes in Blackpool as firefighters tackle another blaze at a derelict hotel on Queen’s Promenade.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:56 BST

This afternoon (Monday, April 24), a fire has broken out at the abandoned New Hacketts Hotel.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they have 12 fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, one stinger appliance and the drone team at the incident.

The most recent blaze at the hotel marks the second in two months, as firefighters were also called to a fire on Sunday, March 11.

Scenes as firefighters tackle the blaze

1. New Hackett Hotel fire

Scenes as firefighters tackle the blaze Photo: National World

Scenes as firefighters tackle the blaze

2. New Hacketts Hotel fire

Scenes as firefighters tackle the blaze Photo: National World

Scenes as firefighters tackle the blaze

3. New Hacketts Hotel fire

Scenes as firefighters tackle the blaze Photo: National World

Scenes as firefighters tackle the blaze

4. New Hacketts Hotel fire

Scenes as firefighters tackle the blaze Photo: National World

