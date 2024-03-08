Motorcyclist killed pedestrian after reaching speeds of more than 65mph in 30mph zone in Blackpool
A motorcyclist struck a pedestrian on St Walburgas Road shortly before 5.55pm on November 11, 2022.
The pedestrian, 67-year-old Thomas Humphreys from Blackpool, died in hospital having suffered "multiple injuries."
The motorcyclist, 26-year-old Daniel Wray, also suffered "serious injuries" in the collision. He was arrested at the scene.
Wray was caught on CCTV speeding through Poulton and Blackpool on his Suzuki Bandit motorcycle prior to the collision.
A forensic collision investigation found Wray was riding at speeds of between 57mph and 66mph in the 30mph zone at the point he struck Mr Humphreys.
He also had no licence or insurance for the Suzuki and was wearing a crash helmet in the dark with a heavily tinted visor.
Wray, from Blackpool, appeared at Preston Crown Court earlier this year and pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing death whilst uninsured and causing death without a driving licence.
He was subsequently jailed for seven years and four months on Friday.
He was also disqualified from driving for 12 years and must take an extended retest before he gets his licence back.
The motorbike was seized and will be crushed.
Sgt Matt Davidson, from Lancashire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Wray's actions were truly appalling and resulted in a man sadly losing his life.
“Riding a motorcycle he knew he had no licence or insurance for, and with compromised visibility, Daniel Wray rode at sometimes more than double the speed limit in built up residential areas.
"When Thomas Humphreys stepped into the road, he could never have anticipated how quickly Wray was really approaching him and he would not have realised it was unsafe to cross."
He added: "While no sentence will ever reflect or make up for the loss of life, I welcome the fact that Wray has been given a custodial sentence and made accountable for his behaviour that night.
"I hope this tragic case will act as a poignant reminder about the fatal consequences of dangerous riding and the impact it can have on all involved."