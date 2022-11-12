The 67-year-old, from Blackpool, was killed after he was struck by a motorcycle in St Walburgas Road at around 5.55pm on Friday (November 11).

The road was shut whilst emergency services attended, but the man – a pedestrian – suffered fatal injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man from Blackpool, suffered injuries to his rib and shoulder and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

He was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police believe a second vehicle, possibly a BMW car, might also have been involved in the incident, with the driver making off from the scene before emergency services arrived.

It follows CCTV enquiries which has led police to believe the motorcyclist and BMW driver might have been racing before the crash.

Efforts are now under way to trace the driver.

Temp Sgt Martin Wilcock, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations Unit, said: “These are very tragic and sad circumstances and our thoughts are with the man and his family at this time.

“We are keen to speak to anyone with information, who saw what happened or who may have dashcam footage.

“We are particularly keen to establish whether the motorcyclist and BMW car were racing before the collision and would encourage motorists to come forward and assist our enquiries.

“Furthermore, I would make a direct appeal to the BMW driver to contact police immediately.”