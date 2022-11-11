News you can trust since 1873
Crash closes St Walburgas Road in both directions in Blackpool as police and ambulance crews swarm scene

A major road was closed in both directions by police following a crash in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Nov 2022, 7:30pm

The collision took place on the A587 St Walburga's Road shortly before 6.20pm on Friday (November 11).

The crash reportedly involved a motorcyclist and a car, according to eyewitness reports.

A collision closed St Walburga's Road in both directions on Friday night (Credit: Google)

Police closed the road in both directions following the incident as paramedics worked on the scene.

The closure was put in between the A586 Poulton Road and Grange Road.

It is not yet known when the road will reopen.

