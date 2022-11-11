An eagle-eyed resident reported they had seen a vehicle acting suspiciously in the resort and that they believed it was being used to supply drugs on November 8.

Police acted on this information and identified the vehicle the following day.

Officers found several mobile phones and medication that was not in either person’s name after searching the vehicle.

Two people were arrested and the vehicle was seized.

A local hotel room was searched following an investigation in which officers found a wrap of suspected Class A drugs, cash and more medication in other names.

Greater Manchester Police then conducted house searches on behalf of Lancashire, and further suspected drugs were discovered.

A 22-year-old man and a 40-year-old man from Manchester were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

They were later released under investigation.

Chief Supt Karen Edwards, Divisional Commander of West Division, said: “This is a fantastic example of police and community partnerships tackling serious and organised crime in the area.

“I am grateful for the community support. My officers require a rich intelligence picture to ensure we effectively deploy resources where a positive outcome is achieved, as demonstrated in this case”.

If you have any information about criminal activity in your area, you can report it to the police by calling 101 or, in an emergency, 999.