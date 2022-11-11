Police were called by a woman who said she had witnessed an incident at the junction of Nansen Road and Park Avenue on Thursday (November 10)

The victim, a woman believed to be in her 60s or 70s, was seen running away from a man on a bike wearing a balaclava at around 8.30pm.

The man was attempting to steal her handbag but eventually stopped before fleeing the scene.

An elderly woman was reportedly chased by a man at the junction of Nansen Road and Park Avenue in Fleetwood (Credit: Google)

The witness walked with the victim on Addison Road, with the woman then walking home.

Officers said they had not been called by the victim and encouraged her or any witnesses to come forward.

PC Mark Rees, of Fleetwood Police, said: “This appears to be a shocking and despicable attack where a woman has been targeted and chased by the offender for her handbag.

“While we have a report from a witness, we have yet to identify the victim and would encourage them to come forward as soon as possible.

“If anyone saw what happened, or has dashboard mounted camera footage, please get in touch.”