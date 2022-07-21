Missing St Annes pensioner and Blackpool teenager found safe after police appeals

Two missing people – a St Annes pensioner and a Blackpool teenager – have been found safe following police appeals.

By Matthew Calderbank
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 11:25 am
Updated Thursday, 21st July 2022, 11:44 am

Michael Hayes, 77, was reported missing in St Annes yesterday (Wednesday, July 20) and police said they were growing “increasingly concerned about him”.

A public appeal was issued to help find him and today it was confirmed that Mr Hayes has been found safe.

A police spokesman said: “Good news - further to our earlier appeal, 77-year-old Michael Hayes who was missing from home in St Annes has been found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Lancashire Police say both Michael Hayes, 77 and Lily Mellor, 13, have been found safe after separate appeals yesterday (Wednesday, July 20)

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find him.”

Read More

Read More
Man accused of repeatedly stabbing another man at Blackpool house party to stand...

Police also confirmed that missing teenager Lily Mellor, 13, was found safe after she was reported missing in Blackpool on Wednesday.

Police issued an appeal to help find her and she was found safe in the resort last night

The force has thanked the public for sharing the appeals.