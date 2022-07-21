Missing St Annes pensioner and Blackpool teenager found safe after police appeals

Michael Hayes, 77, was reported missing in St Annes yesterday (Wednesday, July 20) and police said they were growing “increasingly concerned about him”.

A public appeal was issued to help find him and today it was confirmed that Mr Hayes has been found safe.

A police spokesman said: “Good news - further to our earlier appeal, 77-year-old Michael Hayes who was missing from home in St Annes has been found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police say both Michael Hayes, 77 and Lily Mellor, 13, have been found safe after separate appeals yesterday (Wednesday, July 20)

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find him.”

Police also confirmed that missing teenager Lily Mellor, 13, was found safe after she was reported missing in Blackpool on Wednesday.

Police issued an appeal to help find her and she was found safe in the resort last night