Michael Hayes was reported missing from his home in St Annes and police said they were growing “increasingly concerned about him”.

The 77-year-old is described as around 5ft 10in tall, with grey hair which is shaved and a grey moustache.

He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved blue and green checked shirt, blue trousers and slippers.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 0746 of July 20.

For immediate sightings, call 999.