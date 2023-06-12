Emergency services were called to the beach near Fleetwood ferry terminal, off the Esplanade, after a man was found unresponsive at around 6.30am on Sunday (June 11).

He was found under the pier – close to the lifeboat station – which was taped off while police investigated and his body was recovered.

Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

“It looks like a sudden death,” a police spokesperson told the Blackpool Gazette.

"We were called at around 6.30am to reports the body of a man had been found under the pier.

"There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”