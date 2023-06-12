Man's body found on Fleetwood beach near lifeboat station and ferry terminal
A man’s body has sadly been discovered on the beach at Fleetwood.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST
Emergency services were called to the beach near Fleetwood ferry terminal, off the Esplanade, after a man was found unresponsive at around 6.30am on Sunday (June 11).
He was found under the pier – close to the lifeboat station – which was taped off while police investigated and his body was recovered.
Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.
“It looks like a sudden death,” a police spokesperson told the Blackpool Gazette.
"We were called at around 6.30am to reports the body of a man had been found under the pier.
"There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.”