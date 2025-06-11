Manhunt underway after storeworker at Bond Street Premier convenience shop in Blackpool racially abused
An investigation is underway after a man went into the Premier convenience store on Bond Street last month and racially abused a member of staff before smashing a window.
The man had previously been barred from the shop in February after becoming aggressive and causing damage.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Do you know this man?
“We want to speak to him as part of an investigation into racially aggravated public order and criminal damage.”
If you recognise the man in the CCTV or have any information which could help, please call us on 101 quoting log 0589 of May 8th or email [email protected]