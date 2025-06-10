A prolific town centre offender who repeatedly targeted the same victims has been jailed.

Ellis Vanes of no fixed abode, has been sentenced to 26 weeks in prison after being found guilty of two counts of theft and two counts of Criminal Behaviour Order Breaches.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “We wanted to update you on a court result following the arrest of a prolific town centre offender.

“A lengthy sentence for a minor crime i hear you cry...

“Vanes is a prolific offender who targeted the same victims repeatedly.

“Targeting local businesses and shop workers to a point where the courts granted a CBO banning him from the town centre.”

They added that, upon his release from prison for a similar conviction, Vanes re-entered the town centre and continued targeting his previous victims.

The Town Centre Neighbourhood policing team arrested Vanes for these offences and upon his arrest he was found to be in possession of further stolen items.

They added: “Vanes was arrested and charged for the 2x thefts and 2x breach of CBO and has today pleaded guilty in court for all four offences.

“Due to his prolific level of offending, along with his recent release from prison, Vanes has today been given a 26 week custodial sentence.

“This type of behaviour is extremely impactful on the local businesses, workers and the wider community and will always be dealt with robustly by Lancashire Police.

“We hope this sentence serves as a positive result for his victims and we will continue to target individuals like this.”