‘It was a private conversation’ - are the sentiments echoed by a reader after hearing of a BBC star’s suspension for using a disabled slur.

Jamie Borthwick, 30, who plays Jay Brown in the BBC soap opera, is said to have made the offensive remark against people with disabilities on a phone video while the Strictly cast were at Blackpool Tower Ballroom last November.

EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick | PA

As first reported by The Sun, the video emerged of the actor, who plays Jay Brown on the soap, using the term to describe the people of Blackpool, the town where the show was being filmed.

The Gazette and it’s sister site the Lancashire Evening Post have chosen not to name the word.

Here are some of the your thoughts on the matter:

“So it was a private conversation. Another ‘Storm in a teacup’. Plenty of folks use slurs in private conversations, they don’t mean it as an offence. People should mind their own business.”

“How absolutely ridiculous.”

“Only got himself to blame.”

“The guy was wrong.”

“He didn’t have a leg to stand on.”

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas on the Strictly Come Dancing Live! tour | Marc Brenner

Borthwick, who has since apologised for his remarks, won the Strictly 2023 Christmas special with Nancy Xu, and won the best actor gong at the Inside Soap Awards in September that year.

It is unclear how long his suspension is for or if he will be allowed to return to the BBC show.