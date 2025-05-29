A man in his 30s was found dead inside a flat above the shop where he worked in Thornton.

Emergency services made the tragic discovery after they were called to the Premier store in Fleetwood Road North yesterday afternoon.

The man reportedly worked at the shop below and was a familiar face to customers and those living in the area.

A man in his 30s was sadly found dead inside a flat above the Premier shop in Fleetwood Road North, Thornton on Wednesday afternoon (May 28) | Google

Ambulance crews entered the flat after a 999 call on Wednesday afternoon and found the man unresponsive. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Lancashire Police described his death as ‘sudden’, but said they are not treating it as suspicious.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Fleetwood Road, Thornton, at 4.25pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 28) following reports of a sudden death.

“Emergency services have attended and sadly found a man in his 30s deceased.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.