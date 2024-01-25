Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman in her 20s was stabbed in the abdomen on Claremont Court at around 11pm on Monday (January 22).

She remained in a "stable condition" in hospital on Thursday (January 25), police confirmed.

Officers are continuing to search for Tyler Moore, 19, who they want to speak to in connection with the attack.

Tyler Moore is wanted in connection with a stabbing in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A 40-year-old woman from Blackpool was arrested on Wednesday (January 24) on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Det Insp Andrew Crook, of Blackpool Police, said: "The search for Tyler will not stop until we find him and speak to him about what's happened.

"Anybody who tries to hinder the investigation or assist someone they know to be involved in this offence will face prosecution."

Police at the scene of the stabbing on Claremont Court

The force continued to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with CCTV, mobile or Ring doorbell footage was also urged to get in touch.

If you think you can help police with their investigation, call 101 quoting log number 1540 of January 22.