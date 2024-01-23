Blackpool Police appeal for witnesses after a woman in her 20s was stabbed in Blackpool
Blackpool Police are appealing for information after a woman was stabbed in Blackpool.
Police were called at about 11pm last night (Monday, January 22) after a report a woman in her 20s had suffered a stab wound to the abdomen.
The incident happened at Claremont Court in the town centre, just off Cromwell Road.
The victim was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition. An investigation into the assault is underway.
A police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and contact us.
"Also, if you have any CCTV, mobile or Ring doorbell footage please get in touch. If you think you can help, please call us on 101 quoting log 1540 of January 22.
"Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org."
A member of the public has sent us an image of various police cars and vans on Cromwell Road at around midnight last night. The emergency services were still there as of 10:30am.