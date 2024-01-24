Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called at about 11pm on Monday (January 22) after a report a woman in her 20s had suffered a stab wound to the abdomen on Claremont Court.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, whilst the police investigation into the assualt remains ongoing.

Today (Wedneday, January 24), police have said they now want to speak to Tyler Moore, 19, (pictured below) whose last known address is Palatine Road in Blackpool.

Blackpool Police want to speak to this 19-year-old man, Tyler Moore, after a woman was stabbed on January 22.

A police spokesperson said: "If you see Tyler or know where he might be please let us know immediately. Don’t approach him but call us on 999.

"We are also continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and contact us. Also, if you have any CCTV, mobile or Ring doorbell footage please get in touch.