Blackpool Police want to speak to a 19-year-old man after a woman was stabbed on Claremont Court
Blackpool Police are asking for the public's help to trace a man after a woman was stabbed in the town centre.
Police were called at about 11pm on Monday (January 22) after a report a woman in her 20s had suffered a stab wound to the abdomen on Claremont Court.
The victim was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, whilst the police investigation into the assualt remains ongoing.
Today (Wedneday, January 24), police have said they now want to speak to Tyler Moore, 19, (pictured below) whose last known address is Palatine Road in Blackpool.
A police spokesperson said: "If you see Tyler or know where he might be please let us know immediately. Don’t approach him but call us on 999.
"We are also continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and contact us. Also, if you have any CCTV, mobile or Ring doorbell footage please get in touch.
"If you think you can help, please call us on 101 quoting log 1540 of January 22.Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org.