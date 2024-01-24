News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Police want to speak to a 19-year-old man after a woman was stabbed on Claremont Court

Blackpool Police are asking for the public's help to trace a man after a woman was stabbed in the town centre.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 24th Jan 2024, 12:21 GMT
Police were called at about 11pm on Monday (January 22) after a report a woman in her 20s had suffered a stab wound to the abdomen on Claremont Court.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, whilst the police investigation into the assualt remains ongoing.

Today (Wedneday, January 24), police have said they now want to speak to Tyler Moore, 19, (pictured below) whose last known address is Palatine Road in Blackpool.

Blackpool Police want to speak to this 19-year-old man, Tyler Moore, after a woman was stabbed on January 22.Blackpool Police want to speak to this 19-year-old man, Tyler Moore, after a woman was stabbed on January 22.
A police spokesperson said: "If you see Tyler or know where he might be please let us know immediately. Don’t approach him but call us on 999.

"We are also continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and contact us. Also, if you have any CCTV, mobile or Ring doorbell footage please get in touch.

"If you think you can help, please call us on 101 quoting log 1540 of January 22.Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers.org.

