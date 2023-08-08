A man who died after being stabbed in the leg in Blackpool has been named by police.

A man in his 40s was stabbed in the leg outside an address in Hollywood Avenue shortly before 8am on Sunday (August 6).

Officers attended and the victim was taken to hospital where he sadly died from his injuries on Monday afternoon (August 7).

He can now be named as Ryan Broxup, 49, from Blackpool.

Officers said a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to try to establish a cause of death.

James Welsh, 55, of Hollywood Avenue, was arrested at the scene and later charged with Section 18 wounding and possession of a knife.

He appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday (August 7) and was remanded into custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on September 4.

Officers said they will liaise with the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to any further charges following Mr Broxup’s death.

Det Chief Insp Al Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with Mr Broxup’s family at this desperately sad time.

“While we have arrested and charged a man, I am still keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened on Sunday and who has not yet spoken to police, or who has any information which could assist us in our investigation, to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting 0358 of August 6.