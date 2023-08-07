The suspected knifeman, James Walsh, appeared before Blackpool Magistrates today (Monday, August 7).

The 55-year-old, from Hollywood Avenue, is accused of wounding 48-year-old Ryan Broxup with a kitchen knife.

Walsh was arrested and charged with having a knife in public and causing grievous bodily harm.

The suspected knifeman - James Walsh, 55, from Hollywood Avenue, Blackpool - was charged with GBH after allegedly wounding his victim with a kitchen knife on Sunday (August 6). He appeared before Blackpool Magistrates today (Monday, August 7)

The court was told that Broxup remains in a critical condition at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Steven Townley, defending Walsh, did not ask for bail and his client was remanded into custody.

“My client is aware he may face more serious charges”, said the lawyer.