A stab victim has died in hospital after emergency surgery was unable to save his life.

The man, aged in his 40s, was reportedly stabbed in the leg with a kitchen knife on Sunday and rushed to hospital where his injuries were described as life-threatening.

It is understood that he sadly died following surgery at Blackpool Victoria Hospital yesterday (Monday, August 7).

Following the stabbing, Lancashire Police arrested James Walsh, 55, of Hollywood Avenue, Blackpool. He was later charged with section 18 assault (wounding with intent – grievous bodily harm).

He was also charged with having a knife in public and was brought before Blackpool Magistrates on Monday morning.

Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, Walsh’s defence lawyer did not ask for bail and his client was remanded into custody.

Walsh was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on Monday, September 4.