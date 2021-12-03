Man who deliberately hit pedestrians with his car during 'drug-fuelled rampage' on Blackpool Promenade jailed

Adam Clarke, 30, of Arnfield Road, Stockport, was sentenced to six years and four months in prison after appearing at Preston Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, December 2)

He had previously pleaded guilty on September 21 to two counts of attempted section 18 assault, two counts of common assault and one count of dangerous driving.

DC Simon Meekings, of Blackpool Police, said: "Clarke went on a drug-fuelled rampage, using his car as a weapon to attack several innocent people who were simply trying to enjoy a night out.

"Within a short space of time he carried out two serious assaults by deliberately hitting two women with a car, attempted to mow down a large group of innocent members of the public and committed two further assaults before driving off from police at 110mph in a 30mph zone.

"He could easily have left people seriously injured or even dead - not just those he deliberately targeted but anybody else in the area as he drove down the Promenade at terrifying speed while under the influence of drugs."

The shocking incident occurred shortly after Clarke and his partner - a 27-year-old woman - left a nightclub together in Blackpool at around 4.30am on July 24.

Following a verbal altercation as they left the club, Clarke was caught on CCTV driving towards the woman in a hire car before exiting the vehicle and assaulting her.

Adam Clarke (pictured) deliberately drove his car into a group of pedestrians during a "rage attack" near Blackpool's North Pier (Credit: Lancashire Police)

As he grabbed her hair, threw her to the floor and attempted to drag her into the car, a group of bystanders attempted to intervene.

Clarke then punched a second woman, 28, to the face, causing her to momentarily lose her hearing.

As a group of men approached and began asking him to calm down, Clarke became verbally abusive and a physical altercation broke out.

A short time later as the women were walking towards North Pier with the men, Clarke reversed his vehicle before driving at them at speed.

A 28-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman were both injured, with one thrown over the bonnet of the car and the other pinned to a metal railing.

The 28-year-old suffered a broken arm and foot and the 26-year-old suffered extensive bruising and cuts to her body.

Clarke then made another attempt to pursue his partner but sped off down the Promenade at 110mph as police arrived.

He was located by officers a short time later in Starbeck Avenue.

He tested positive at the roadside for cocaine and cannabis and a search of the vehicle turned up two snap bags of cannabis, another bag of cannabis and several mobile phones.

As well as being jailed, Clarke was disqualified from driving for six years and nine months.

"His actions must have been incredibly scary for all those involved and I can only praise them for their bravery throughout the investigative process. I hope they are able to take some comfort from the sentence handed down today and that it gives them some closure," DC Simon Meekings added.

"Clarke now faces a long time behind bars and I hope he will use it to reflect on the consequences of his actions."