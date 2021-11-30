We will update this story each day with the latest from court.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Veteran punk rocker Ronnie McLeod, 58, of Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood, appeared in court to admit nicking £400 of car batteries from the tip in Bispham – after his seven multi-coloured eight-inch-long hair spikes led to him being recognised on CCTV.

Stood in the dock in a black leather jacket and tartan trousers adorned with zips, he pleaded guilty and was told to pay £200 compensation.

Defending, Patrick Nelligan said: “As well as being a veteran of the punk scene, he is no stranger to recycling.”

The court was told McLeon and another man damaged a fence to get onto the site.

Blackpool man admits having 7,000 indecent images of children

Gary Allen, 38, of Empress Drive, Blackpool, admitted having almost 7,000 indecent images of children when he appeared before magistrates.

He was bailed before an appearance at Preston Crown Court in January, when he will be sentenced.

Blackpool man accused of voyeurism, harassment and a revenge porn offence

A resort man made his first appearance at court on Monday after being charged with sex offences.

Anthony Scott, 33, of Mayfair Road, is accused of voyeurism by watching a private sex act – and a revenge porn offence, namely threatening to publish footage of his alleged female victim, who he is also accused of harassing.

Scott is also accused of sending a second woman explicit photographs, stalking her by relentlessly sending her messages, and intimidating a female witness with the intention of perverting the course of justice.

Defending, Brett Chappell said his client denied all the charges.

Scott was remanded in custody by District Judge Jane Goodwin, sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court, and was sent for a trial at Preston Crown Court, where he is due to appear on Monday, December 20.

Neither of Scott’s alleged victims can legally be named.

Drunk electrician ploughed into a wall

Uninsured sparky James Elliot, 36, of Peter Street, Blackpool, flattened a town centre garden wall while drink-driving, magistrates were told.

He pleaded guilty and was banned from the roads for 18 months and told to pay £622 in fines and costs.