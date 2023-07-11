Man tests positive for cocaine after car ‘stung’ by police following reports of ‘erratic’ driver on M55
A Saab was spotted being driven “erratically” and weaving between lanes, with the occupants shouting at other motorists on Tuesday morning (July 11).
Police tracked down the car and signalled for it to stop near junction 4 (Marton) after receiving numerous calls from concerned motorists.
The driver fled the scene after officers signalled for him to stop, but he was caught after officers deployed a ‘stinger’ close to junction 3 (Wesham).
The driver tested positive for cocaine after being given a drug wipe at the roadside.
A 25-year-old man from Abergele, Wales, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug-driving
He was later released under investigation.
“Many thanks to those who called us to report seeing this vehicle,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“We hope this shows that we take all reports of this nature seriously.”