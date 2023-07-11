A Saab was spotted being driven “erratically” and weaving between lanes, with the occupants shouting at other motorists on Tuesday morning (July 11).

Police tracked down the car and signalled for it to stop near junction 4 (Marton) after receiving numerous calls from concerned motorists.

The driver fled the scene after officers signalled for him to stop, but he was caught after officers deployed a ‘stinger’ close to junction 3 (Wesham).

A driver tested positive for cocaine after he was stopped by the police on the M55

The driver tested positive for cocaine after being given a drug wipe at the roadside.

A 25-year-old man from Abergele, Wales, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug-driving

He was later released under investigation.

“Many thanks to those who called us to report seeing this vehicle,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

