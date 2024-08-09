Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was left needing surgery after he was attacked in Blackpool.

The victim was walking on Devonshire Road with a woman when he was approached by a man near Peter Street at around 10.45am on Tuesday.

The man is reported to have then assaulted the victim, inflicting an injury that required surgery.

A man was left needing surgery after he was attacked on Devonshire Road in Blackpool | Google

Lancashire Police on Friday launched a public appeal and urged anyone with information to come forward.

If you witnessed the attack, caught it on CCTV, or have any other information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0485 of August 6.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.