A man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of Matthew Guthrie in Lytham.

Police were called to a report of an assault in Henry Street at around 1.30am on June 18, 2023.

Matthew Guthrie, 25, from St Annes, suffered “serious head injuries” and sadly died in hospital the next day.

A man was arrested at the time on suspicion of manslaughter and later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Lee Salthouse, 21, of Newsham Gardens, Kirkham, was charged with manslaughter on Monday.