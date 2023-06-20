Matthew Guthrie, from St Annes, was taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was attacked in Henry Street at around 1.28am on Sunday (June 18).

He suffered a catastrophic head injury and his condition was described as life-threatening. Sadly, he has passed away in hospital.

A 20-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of section 18 (grievous bodily harm) and re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He has now been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Matthew Guthrie has died after an attack in Lytham

Det Chief Insp Jane Webb of Lancashire Police, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Matthew’s family at this sad and distressing time for them.

“This is a tragic case, and the investigation is ongoing. We continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident and ask for anyone with information to come forward.”