Lytham attack victim Matthew Guthrie dies in hospital after being punched on night out

A 25-year-old man who was punched on a night out in Lytham has sadly died in hospital.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 16:12 BST

Matthew Guthrie, from St Annes, was taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was attacked in Henry Street at around 1.28am on Sunday (June 18).

He suffered a catastrophic head injury and his condition was described as life-threatening. Sadly, he has passed away in hospital.

A 20-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of section 18 (grievous bodily harm) and re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He has now been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Matthew Guthrie has died after an attack in LythamMatthew Guthrie has died after an attack in Lytham
Det Chief Insp Jane Webb of Lancashire Police, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Matthew’s family at this sad and distressing time for them.

“This is a tragic case, and the investigation is ongoing. We continue to appeal for witnesses to the incident and ask for anyone with information to come forward.”

Any information can be reported to Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log 0134 of June 18, 2023.