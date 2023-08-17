Blackpool FC supporters held a minute’s applause in tribute to season ticket holder Matthew Guthrie who died after being punched on a night out in Lytham.

It was an emotional scene as applause broke out at Bloomfield Road in the 25th minute of Tuesday’s League One match against Port Vale.

Thousands of fans came together to pay tribute to the 25-year-old from St Annes who died in June after he was attacked by another man in Henry Street, Lytham.

Matthew was a dedicated Seasider who followed the club all over the country and attended every home match, cheering his side on from his seat in the North Stand.

Before kick-off on Tuesday, Blackpool FC urged all supporters to join together for a minute’s applause on the 25th minute in memory of Matthew.

What happened to Matthew?

Matthew was taken to hospital in a critical condition after he was assaulted in Henry Street at around 1.28am on Sunday, June 18.

He suffered a catastrophic head injury and sadly passed away in hospital.

A 20-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of section 18 (grievous bodily harm) before being re-arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.