A man wanted by police went bezerk and crashed his Audi into a number of cars – including police vehicles – in St Annes this morning (Thursday, August 17).

Police cordoned off roads close to the town centre to deal with the man who got behind the wheel of a blue Audi and fled from officers at around 9.30am.

Officers had initially attended reports of a domestic disturbance at a home in St Leonards Road East before the incident led to a brief police chase.

The pursuit reportedly came to an end near Heyhouses Primary School but only after the man crashed into a number of police vehicles and parked cars.

Lancashire Police said a man in his 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault on police, dangerous driving and criminal damage.

The force said no one was injured in the incident.

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a domestic disturbance at an address on St Leonards Road East, St Annes at shortly before 9.30am today (Thursday, August 17)

"A number of cars, including a number of police vehicles which attended, were damaged by a man in a car driving into vehicles.

"He was arrested at the scene. Thankfully no-one was seriously injured.

“A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault on police, dangerous driving and criminal damage. Enquiries are ongoing.