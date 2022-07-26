Man charged and named after armed assault leaves victim with ‘serious arm injury’ in Blackpool

A man was charged by detectives investigating an armed attack in Blackpool that left the victim in hospital with a “serious arm injury”.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 3:30 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 3:30 pm

Police were called by the ambulance service after a man was attacked with a weapon in Tyldesley Road at around 11.10pm on Sunday (July 24).

The victim – a man in his 40s – suffered a “serious arm injury” and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

A 25-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy from Blackpool were later arrested on suspicion of assault following the attack.

A man was charged by detectives investigating an armed attack in Tyldesley Road, Blackpool (Credit: Google)

Police later confirmed Chad Hatton, 25, of Station Road, Blackpool, was charged with Section 18 wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (July 26).

The 16-year-old boy was released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 1524 of July 24.