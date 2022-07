Police were called by the ambulance service after a man was assaulted in Tyldesley Road at around 11.10pm on Sunday (July 24).

The victim – a man in his 40s – suffered a “serious arm injury” and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

A 25-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy from Blackpool were later arrested on suspicion of assault.

A man suffered a "serious arm injury" during an attack in Tyldesley Road, Blackpool (Credit: Google)