Man assaulted and robbed in Blackpool alleyway after befriending unknown man and woman

A man was assaulted and robbed in an alleyway after befriending an unknown couple in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 27th Nov 2023, 14:50 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 14:50 GMT
The victim was approached and befriended by an unknown man and woman on Central Drive on April 8, 2023.

The group walked on Palatine Road and Livingstone Road before being taken down an alleyway on Hornby Road, behind Coronation Street.

He was then hit over the head with an object and assaulted at around 7.30pm.

A man was assaulted and robbed after befriending an unknown couple in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A man was assaulted and robbed after befriending an unknown couple in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

His wallet was stolen from his pocket during the attack.

Detectives on Monday (November 27) released CCTV images of two people they wanted to identify after launching an appeal for information earlier this year.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Earlier this year we appealed for information after a man was robbed in Blackpool.

Officers would like to speak to these two people in connection with the robbery (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers would like to speak to these two people in connection with the robbery (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“We now have some updated CCTV images we would like to share with you.

“We would like to talk to the people pictured in relation to a robbery.”

If you recognise them or have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number1339 of April 8. 2023.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.