Police have charged a man who was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in Fleetwood town centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last week, officers were called to reports of a woman found collapsed outside Poundstretcher in Lord Street at around 4.20pm on Tuesday, November 14.

The woman suffered serious injuries and a 59-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of rape and causing actual bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has since been charged and named as Ian Heed, of no fixed abode.