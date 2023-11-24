Fleetwood rape suspect charged after public find woman collapsed outside Poundstretcher in Lord Street
Police have charged a man who was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in Fleetwood town centre.
Last week, officers were called to reports of a woman found collapsed outside Poundstretcher in Lord Street at around 4.20pm on Tuesday, November 14.
The woman suffered serious injuries and a 59-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of rape and causing actual bodily harm.
He has since been charged and named as Ian Heed, of no fixed abode.
A police spokesperson said: “Ian Heed, 59, of no fixed abode, has been charged with sexual assault. He has since appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on November 16.”