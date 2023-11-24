News you can trust since 1873
Fleetwood rape suspect charged after public find woman collapsed outside Poundstretcher in Lord Street

Police have charged a man who was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in Fleetwood town centre.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 24th Nov 2023, 15:30 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Last week, officers were called to reports of a woman found collapsed outside Poundstretcher in Lord Street at around 4.20pm on Tuesday, November 14.

The woman suffered serious injuries and a 59-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of rape and causing actual bodily harm.

He has since been charged and named as Ian Heed, of no fixed abode.

A police spokesperson said: “Ian Heed, 59, of no fixed abode, has been charged with sexual assault. He has since appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on November 16.”