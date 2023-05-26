News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool Police appeal as man is taken down a Blackpool alleyway, assaulted and has his wallet stolen

Blackpool Police are appealing for witnesses of a robbery which took place in an alleyway on Hornby Road, behind Coronation Street on April 8 at around 7:30pm.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 26th May 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read

The victim was approached and befriended by an unknown man and woman on Central Drive, before walking on Palatine Road, Livingstone Road and Hornby Road.

He was then taken down an alley, hit over the head with an object and assaulted. His wallet was stolen from his pocket.

Blackpool Police are appealing for dashcam footage from around the time of the incident or witnesses to this incident.

The robbery took place in an alleyway on Hornby Road, behind Coronation Street on April 8.The robbery took place in an alleyway on Hornby Road, behind Coronation Street on April 8.
If you have any information phone 101 quoting log 1339 of April 8 2023.

