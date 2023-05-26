The victim was approached and befriended by an unknown man and woman on Central Drive, before walking on Palatine Road, Livingstone Road and Hornby Road.

He was then taken down an alley, hit over the head with an object and assaulted. His wallet was stolen from his pocket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Police are appealing for dashcam footage from around the time of the incident or witnesses to this incident.

The robbery took place in an alleyway on Hornby Road, behind Coronation Street on April 8.