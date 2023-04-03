News you can trust since 1873
Lytham man who hacked into woman’s Facebook and Snapchat accounts to steal private photos jailed

A Lytham man who “used technology as a weapon” to hack into a woman’s social media accounts and steal private images has been jailed.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 16:49 BST

Sam Partington hacked into the woman’s Snapchat and Facebook accounts before changing her login details to prevent her from accessing them.

The 30-year-old then stole private images from the victim’s Snapchat account, storing copies of the photos on his own device.

A subsequent investigation by Cumbria Constabulary’s Cyber and Digital Crime Unit also found indecent images of children on Partington’s devices.

Sam Partington hacked into a woman's Snapchat and Facebook accounts before stealing private images (Credit: Cumbria Constabulary)
Partington, of Cecil Street, Lytham, was sentenced for making indecent images of children and a number of offences under the Computer Misuse Act and the Data Protection Act.

He was jailed for 29 months at Preston Crown Court.

DC Jon Hill, from Cumbria Constabulary's Cyber and Digital Crime Unit, said: “Sam Partington used technology as a weapon to exert control.

“Given our growing reliance upon technology, cases of digitally-enabled domestic abuse are becoming more prevalent. However, they do remain under-reported.

“I hope that this result sends a clear message to victims, and would-be offenders, that digitally- enabled domestic abuse will not be tolerated and the police will use all powers at our disposal to bring offenders to justice.”

The investigation formed part of Operation Alliance – Cumbria Constabulary’s ongoing response to serious and organised crime.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of any type of domestic abuse, to report this matter to the Constabulary via any of our reporting channels,” DC Hill added.

Further information on keeping yourself safe online can be found at www.thecyberhelpline.com and www.ncsc.gov.uk/section/information-for/individuals-families.