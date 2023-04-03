Blackpool: 'plastered' plasterer gets two-year driving ban after crashing his van while four times over drink-drive limit
A ‘plastered’ plasterer from Blackpool crashed his van while almost four times over the drink drive limit, and has been handed a two-year driving ban.
The 52 year old tradesman admitted he was drunk when he crashed into another vehicle.
When police were called out to the scene by the other party, officers discovered that Brendon Parker’s breath count was 134 – much higher than the legal limit of 35.
Parker, of Dunelt Road, Blackpool, admitted drink driving on March 7 this year when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.
Parker's lawyer, Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair, said her clients ability to work could suffer as the result of any driving ban, adding: ‘as a result he throw's himself on the mercy of the court’.
The father-of-two was sentenced to a 30 day alcohol rehab programme, and 100 hours community payback, on March 28, 2023.
He was also banned from driving for two years.