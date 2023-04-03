Driver believed to have fled scene of car crash on M55 prompting police appeal

Emergency services were called to a report of a collision on the M55 westbound between junctions 1 (Broughton) and 3 (Wesham).

Police found a black Ford Kuga had collided with the central reservation when they arrived.

Officers believe a second vehicle was also involved in the collision, but was driven from the scene.

A driver is believed to have fled the scene of a collision on the M55 westbound (Credit: Google)

The incident occurred at around 5.35pm on February 17.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Did you witness a collision on the M55 in February? If so, you may be able to help police.

“The vehicle is dark in colour and we want to trace the driver.”