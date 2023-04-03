News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
30 minutes ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
35 minutes ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
58 minutes ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
1 hour ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
1 hour ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years

Driver believed to have fled scene of car crash on M55 prompting police appeal

A driver is believed to have fled the scene of a collision on the M55, prompting Lancashire Police to launch a public appeal for information.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 15:25 BST

Emergency services were called to a report of a collision on the M55 westbound between junctions 1 (Broughton) and 3 (Wesham).

Police found a black Ford Kuga had collided with the central reservation when they arrived.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers believe a second vehicle was also involved in the collision, but was driven from the scene.

A driver is believed to have fled the scene of a collision on the M55 westbound (Credit: Google)
A driver is believed to have fled the scene of a collision on the M55 westbound (Credit: Google)
A driver is believed to have fled the scene of a collision on the M55 westbound (Credit: Google)
Most Popular
Read More
Blackpool Mayor’s car parked illegally on double yellows during theatre visit

The incident occurred at around 5.35pm on February 17.

Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Did you witness a collision on the M55 in February? If so, you may be able to help police.

Hide Ad

“It is believed a second vehicle, also involved in the incident, was driven from the scene.

“The vehicle is dark in colour and we want to trace the driver.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1028 of February 17.