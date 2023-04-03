News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Teachers reject new pay offer - fresh strikes fear
46 minutes ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
1 hour ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
2 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
2 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
3 hours ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins

Blackpool Council investigate why mayor’s car was parked illegally on double yellow lines

Blackpool Council is investigating why the mayor’s car was found parked illegally on double yellow lines in the resort.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 10:18 BST

Pictures show the black Jaguar parked on double yellow lines and partially on the pavement outside the Grand Theatre in Corporation Street on Sunday, March 26.

The taxpayer-funded Jag – which features the personalised number plate M55 BBC – is used to chauffeur the Mayor and other civic dignitaries to official events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was reported the car was parked illegally outside the Grand Theatre for over three hours, just a stone’s throw from the Council-owned West Street car park.

The Blackpool mayor's car was found parked illegally on double yellow lines outside the Grand Theatre in Corporation Street / Church Street on Sunday, March 26
The Blackpool mayor's car was found parked illegally on double yellow lines outside the Grand Theatre in Corporation Street / Church Street on Sunday, March 26
The Blackpool mayor's car was found parked illegally on double yellow lines outside the Grand Theatre in Corporation Street / Church Street on Sunday, March 26
Most Popular

The Mayor of Blackpool for 2022 to 2023 is Councillor Kath Benson, who also serves as Labour councillor for Layton. Coun Benson has been approached for comment.

No fine was issued, but Blackpool Council confirmed the vehicle was parked illegally and would have been slapped with a ticket if a traffic warden had spotted it.

Hide Ad

The authority said it will investigate the circumstances behind the parking violation and take ‘appropriate action’.

Hide Ad
Read More
Parliamentary question on regeneration sparks row over 'forgotten' parts of Blac...
The Mayor of Blackpool for 2022 to 2023 is Councillor Kathryn Benson
The Mayor of Blackpool for 2022 to 2023 is Councillor Kathryn Benson
The Mayor of Blackpool for 2022 to 2023 is Councillor Kathryn Benson

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “The vehicle in question is the one that is used to transport the Mayor and other civic dignitaries to official events.

Hide Ad

"Clearly the same rules apply to the mayoral vehicle as any other vehicle and the image shows our mayoral vehicle parked illegally.

"If there had been a parking warden in the vicinity at the time they would have issued a PCN.

Hide Ad

"We will investigate why this has happened and take the appropriate action to make sure that it does not occur again.”