At 1:43am this morning, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that eight fire engines, the drone unit, the aerial ladder platform and two command units were in attendance at a building fire on Havelock Street in Blackpool. The Fire Service added that on arrival the crews found the building to be well alight with the affected area measuring approximately 10 meters by 30 meters.

Blackpool Gazette reporter Richard Hunt at the scene of the fire on Havelock Street, Blackpool.

At 8:15am, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "This incident has now been reduced to two fire engines and the aerial ladder platform.

"Multi agency meetings are taking place this morning and a fire investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire."

Now in an update provided to the Blackpool Gazette at 8:30am, a Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "There is some suggestion a cannabis farm has been found inside.

"Enquiries are ongoing. Nobody has been arrested at this time.